Insider Selling: First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 3.2 %

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$27.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.56. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on FM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.35.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

