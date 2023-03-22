Insider Selling: First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00.
First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 3.2 %
First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$27.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.56. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17.
First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
See Also
- Asana Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.