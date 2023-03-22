Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after buying an additional 628,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after buying an additional 1,332,635 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Intel Stock Down 2.4 %

INTC opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

