Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Sells 5,120 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 7.5% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 130,367 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 58,940 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

GOOG opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

