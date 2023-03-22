Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 88,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 22,214 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PZA opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $25.18.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

