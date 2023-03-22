Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 412.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

