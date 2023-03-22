Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $63,138,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6,422.1% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 341,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,449,000 after purchasing an additional 336,133 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after buying an additional 325,738 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.50.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

