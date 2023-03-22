iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

TLH stock opened at $112.52 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.54.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

