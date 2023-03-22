iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.09. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

