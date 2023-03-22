iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

