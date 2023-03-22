iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,728 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

Shares of IDV stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

