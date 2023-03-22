iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Raised by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.40.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

