iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

BATS USMV opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

