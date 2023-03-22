iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $149.53 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

