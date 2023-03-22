iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IWO opened at $223.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.42. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $265.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

