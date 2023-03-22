iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

