iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 144,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 68,598 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

