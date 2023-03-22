iStar (NYSE:STAR) Stock Price Up 7%

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 524,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 953,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on iStar in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.
iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment is involved in all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.
