Jacobs & Co. CA Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in AbbVie by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,748,000 after purchasing an additional 278,773 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $156.77 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.96 and its 200 day moving average is $151.31. The stock has a market cap of $277.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

