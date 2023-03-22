Jacobs & Co. CA Has $20.17 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.69. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The firm has a market cap of $417.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

