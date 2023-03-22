Jacobs & Co. CA Invests $217,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,072.67, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.05. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $94.94.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

