Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 1,202 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.