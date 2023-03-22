JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMST. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 264,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 189,996 shares during the period.

JMST opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

