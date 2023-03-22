JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (JUSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on May 19th

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JUSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance
LON JUSC opened at GBX 400.85 ($4.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 415.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 395.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market cap of £259.11 million, a PE ratio of -1,025.64 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 337.25 ($4.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 444.48 ($5.46).
JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
- Asana Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.