JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (JUSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on May 19th

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JUSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON JUSC opened at GBX 400.85 ($4.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 415.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 395.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market cap of £259.11 million, a PE ratio of -1,025.64 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 337.25 ($4.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 444.48 ($5.46).

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

