Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Paul Carreiro Sells 2,500 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$172.08, for a total value of C$430,200.00.

Paul Carreiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Paul Carreiro sold 1,447 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total value of C$245,221.06.

Kinaxis stock opened at C$183.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kinaxis Inc. has a one year low of C$119.48 and a one year high of C$184.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 183.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$159.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$150.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KXS shares. ATB Capital increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$217.50.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

