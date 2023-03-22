Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Lantern Pharma stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. Lantern Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lantern Pharma by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lantern Pharma by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lantern Pharma by 106.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lantern Pharma by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

Read More

