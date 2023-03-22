Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.
Lantern Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of Lantern Pharma stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. Lantern Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lantern Pharma Company Profile
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lantern Pharma (LTRN)
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
- Asana Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.