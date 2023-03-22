Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $410,037,000 after acquiring an additional 122,757 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $298.81 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.23.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

