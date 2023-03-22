Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Down 3.5%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.06. 137,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,004,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $549.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 216.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 11.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 54,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 447.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 318,890 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Featured Stories

