Mason & Associates Inc Invests $209,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,007 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

NYSE:V opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $417.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.69. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.