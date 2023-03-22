McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.80.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $270.21 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.20. The stock has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

