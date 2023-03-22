Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 5,256 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 946,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Price Performance

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,224 shares of company stock worth $16,003,460. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV opened at $177.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.10. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.