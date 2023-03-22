Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 469.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Performance

IDRV opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

