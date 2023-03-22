Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 665 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.1 %

DE stock opened at $402.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $416.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

