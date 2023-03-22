Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5,191.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $48.12.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

