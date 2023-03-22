Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 287.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,627 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after buying an additional 8,288,561 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 103,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 190,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 34,298 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

