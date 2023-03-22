Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $187,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $668,000.

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $112.52 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $135.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.54.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

