Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,262 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

