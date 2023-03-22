Merit Financial Group LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,843 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 692,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $101,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,536 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.63.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.2 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $261.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.84. The firm has a market cap of $647.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.57, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

