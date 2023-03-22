Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNP opened at $189.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.22. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.