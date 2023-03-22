Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Moderna by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Moderna by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Moderna by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in Moderna by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $152.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,337 shares of company stock valued at $92,331,032 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

