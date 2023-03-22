Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

