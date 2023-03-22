Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XME stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

