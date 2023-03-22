Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $2.65 Million Position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 35.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 707.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.46. CVR Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $179.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $10.50 dividend. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $42.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 47.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UAN shares. TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

