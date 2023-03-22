MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,016 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $199,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,393,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,705. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $95.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $125.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.06.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 13.92%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

