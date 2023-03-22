Michael Quinert Purchases 2,142,858 Shares of West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI) Stock

West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI – Get Rating) insider Michael Quinert purchased 2,142,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.01 ($20,134.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

West Wits Mining Limited explores for and develops gold and base metals mining tenements in South Africa and Western Australia. Its flagship project is the Witwatersrand Basin project located in South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

