Michael Quinert Purchases 2,142,858 Shares of West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI) Stock

West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI – Get Rating) insider Michael Quinert purchased 2,142,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.01 ($20,134.24).
West Wits Mining Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
West Wits Mining Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Asana Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
Receive News & Ratings for West Wits Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Wits Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.