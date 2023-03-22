Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.67.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $297.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.51. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $346.22.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.