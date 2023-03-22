Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys 276 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.