Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Senior Officer Richard James Maloney Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Richard James Maloney purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,100.00.

MTL stock opened at C$14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$10.83 and a 52-week high of C$15.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTL shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 price objective on Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.45.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

