Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Senior Officer Richard James Maloney Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Richard James Maloney purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,100.00.
Mullen Group Price Performance
MTL stock opened at C$14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$10.83 and a 52-week high of C$15.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76.
Mullen Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
Further Reading
