Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 36,804 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,140,000 after acquiring an additional 175,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after acquiring an additional 296,343 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,906,000 after acquiring an additional 118,595 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average of $106.52.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

