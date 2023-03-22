Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 104.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 741.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 332.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SDS stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $57.07.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

