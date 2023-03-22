Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Jenkins Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

